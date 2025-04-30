Police say 'no threat' amid 3-day investigation at Des Plaines home

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Three days after crime tape showed up at a northwest suburban home, police are providing answers.

Authorities showed up to a home near Warrington and Cumberland in Des Plaines on Monday morning around 7 a.m., neighbors told ABC7.

On Wednesday, Des Plaines police revealed they are conducting a follow-up investigation to an "old case."

Neighbors said officers have been in and out of the backyard of the home.

"Contrary to some reports, investigators are not searching for a body at this residence," police said.

It's unclear what exactly searching for, or rather, what they may have already found.

Neighbors telling ABC7 that three generations of a family live at the home and have lived there for a while.

Des Plaines police said there is no threat to the public.

The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team is involved in the investigation.

No other information was available.

