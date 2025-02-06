Portage police find remains of Hobart woman missing since summer 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Portage, Indiana police are investigating the death of a woman whose remains were recently found more than four years after she went missing.

Police said Shannon Orton disappeared from Crossmoor Mobile Home Park in Hobart in the summer of 2020. The disappearance became a cold case until Portage police were contacted by the Hobart Police Department with new information.

Police said they recently discovered Orton's remains in Portage. They are asking the public for any information about her disappearance and death. Police said the investigation is ongoing and involves multiple suspects.

If you have information, please contact Detective Nicole Heuberger at 219-764-5707 or nheuberger@portage-in.com.

