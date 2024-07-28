WATCH LIVE

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Des Plaines, police say

Sunday, July 28, 2024 1:21AM
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed in a motorcycle hit-and-run crash early Saturday in the north suburbs.

The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. at 967 S. Elmhurst Rd. in Des Plaines, police said.

A 31-year-old Glen Ellyn man, Nico K. Watkins, was riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he was involved in a crash with another vehicle, according to Des Plaines police.

The motorcycle hit sedan that was exiting a plaza and turning onto Elmhurst Road, police said.

Watkins was discovered unresponsive in the roadway when the Des Plaines Fire Department arrived, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 2018 Ford sedan, fled the crash scene on foot, police said.

A part of Elmhurst Road was closed as police continue to investigate, but has since reopened.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

