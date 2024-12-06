Person stabbed to death at Des Plaines apartment building, police say

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- North suburban police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Thursday evening.

Des Plaines police said officers responded to the 1400-block of Ashland Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

Police found a female of an unknown age who had suffered multiple stab wounds in the hallway of an apartment building.

Officers provided first aid until the Des Plaines Fire Department arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital.

The victim died overnight, police said.

Police believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Further information was not immediately available.

