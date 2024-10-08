WATCH LIVE

Destinos 2024 to feature Latino magicians at The Magic Parlour

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 8, 2024 5:22PM
Destinos 2024 to feature Latino talent at The Magic Parlour
For two nights only, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 magician Luis Carreon will enchant Chicago with his skills.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the city's best kept secrets is Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The 7th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival also known as Destinos 2024 is bringing special guests to The Magic Parlour.

For two nights only, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 Chicago Magician Luis Carreon and two other magicians will sit around a table for a night full of magic.

Carreon stopped by ABC7 Chicago to talk about the festival and stun with his magic skills.

To learn more about the show and find tickets, click here.

