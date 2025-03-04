Why Trump imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China - and how they might impact you

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It takes a village to manufacture a car.

For decades, free trade has allowed vehicles to be made with parts from all over the world.

"Since the 1960s, we've had open trade in auto parts, and we've integrated American manufacturing market all the way from Canada to Mexico," said University of Chicago Political Science Associate Professor Robert Gulotty.

Besides auto parts, under a global economy, experts say integrating manufacturing among several countries is the way the United States and others have operated for years.

"The reason that manufacturing is done all over the world, is that everyone produces what they have compared advantage to produce, and that lowers the cost across the board for everyone," said finance expert Phillip Braun.

While imposing big tariffs on America's three biggest trading partners, China, Canada and Mexico, will likely result in higher prices on everything from food to electronics, the president argues open trade has cost Americans millions of jobs.

"What they will have to do is build their car plants and, frankly, other things in the United States," Trump said.

Experts say it will take years to rebuild plants in the U.S. So, why does Trump want to impose tariffs, especially on our two biggest allies, Mexico and Canada?

Gulotty says Trump believes Mexico and Canada owe the United States for their economic success.

"He thinks that because Canada is wealthier than they were 50 years ago, they owe us for that privilege of having become more wealthy over the past 50 years," Gulotty said.

Gulotty argues free trade between the America's border countries have done more than keep prices down.

"We have the longest and most safe border in the world with U.S. and Canada. That's worth it's something, and that's the kind of thing that you can't buy," Gulotty said.

While Canada and China have already imposed retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., Mexico has yet to make a move. Its president says she will announce her country's response on Sunday.

And with the tariffs now in effect, experts say Americans will start to feel the effects.

On Tuesday, the cost of avocados and mushrooms were what Carlos Macias thought it would be at the wholesalers, but that is about to change.

Trump tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China are expected to impact grocery prices as well as the cost of other products for US consumers, experts say.

"They warned me that tomorrow would be different. They don't know the exact quantity, but it will be different starting tomorrow," Macias said.

Macias owns Carniceria Aguacalientes in Little Village. The second-generation store owner told ABC7 75% of their grocery items and beverages are from Mexico. Macias fears he will have to raise prices, making money even tighter for his customers.

"You don't know what you are going to wake up to tomorrow. I don't know how much the cilantro will be tomorrow. This is a very important ingredient for our consumer," Macias said.

In Evanston, third-generation lumber yard owner Bob Fisher expects to weather this challenging time, but not without eventually passing along cost to builders and homeowners.

"Building in Chicago, it's going to mean higher prices. There is no question about it," Fisher said.

Fisher owns Evanston Lumber, where at any given time, 24-45% of his lumber comes from Canada.

"This country does not have the production or the labor to make up for what Canada is producing and shipping. It's just not there," Fisher said.

Those ABC7 spoke with hope there will be some negotiations or agreement to ease tariffs, especially for items that cannot be easily produced in the United States.