Chicago-area ice cream, Italian ice vendors offer sweet treats to beat summer heat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the summer season kicks off with a heat wave, three ice cream and Italian ice vendors from across the Chicago area joined ABC7 to showcase their sweet treats.

Dini's Ice Cream, Rita's Ice and Lindsay Italian Ice all offer delicious ways to beat the heat.

Dini's Ice Cream Shoppe

Dini's Ice Cream Shoppe is offering sweet treats to beat the summer heat. ABC7 Chicago anchors did a taste test Saturday.

Dini's Ice Cream owner Stuart Hermodson share their sweet treats, which include vegan and lactose intolerant options.

The business has locations in Roselle and Carol Stream.

More information can be found at www.dinisicecream.com

Rita's Ice

Rita's Italian Ice owner Jill Haran and manager Caroline Spellman shared their Italian ice and custard, and share information about their mobile truck and catering services.

The business has a location in Park Ridge.

More information can be found at www.ritasice.com.

Lindsay Italian Ice

Lindsay Italian Ice's Sandretta Lindsay and Eric Lindsay shared their signature Italian ice flavors.

The business offers event services across Chicago.

More information can be found at www.lindsayitalianice.com