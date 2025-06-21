Temperatures expected to soar into 90s on Saturday, officials warn

Chicago weather LIVE: Heat Advisory for area, Extreme Heat Warning for Cook Co., heat index in 100s

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is bracing for several days of extreme heat starting Saturday, the first full day of summer.

The Chicago weather forecast includes a Heat Advisory for the entire area and an Extreme Heat Warning for Cook County Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s on Saturday, with the heat index reaching 100-105 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, ABC7 meteorologists said.

A National Weather Service Extreme Heat Warning went into effect for Cook County at 10 a.m. Friday, and will expire at midnight Tuesday.

There is also a Heat Advisory for most of the Chicago area.

There are plenty ways to cool down around the city. Starting Saturday, the city's 50 outdoor pools will be open seven days a week.

Beaches have also been open. The Chicago Park District said they are fully staffed with lifeguards, and they are reminding everyone that swimming is allowed 11 a.m. to 7p.m.

The city will also open cooling centers, which include Garfield Center, Chicago Park District locations, public libraries, city colleges and police districts. Anyone who doesn't have air conditions are encouraged to visit one of the locations.

The Office of Emergency Management is warning that the extreme temperatures could cause heat related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

For those who plan on spending time in the heat, the city's health commissioner advised people to keep cool by applying ice or wet towels to their necks, wrists, armpits and groin areas.

City leaders said they will also be checking on those who are unhoused and need a place to stay. People were also asked to check on neighbors and those who are elderly during the dangerous heat.

Officials also warned pet owners to regularly check on their furry friends.