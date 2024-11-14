Disney CEO Bob Iger receives France's highest civilian award

The Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur was awarded to Walt Disney himself in 1936.

Bob Iger, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, recently received one of the highest honors from the president of France.

Last month, Iger was awarded the title of Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur by President Emmanuel Macron for his service to the country. The title translates to Knight of the Legion of Honor in English and is France's highest award.

"What an honor to have been awarded on October 13 the title of 'Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur' by French President Emmanuel Macron, 88 years after Walt Disney received this same distinction," Iger wrote on Instagram. "It truly illustrates the strong bond Disney has with France. We have always drawn inspiration from this country and its rich heritage. Merci and "Vive la France!"

Iger returned to the company in November 2022 after serving as CEO and Chairman from 2005 to 2020, and then as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board through 2021.

