Disney, Feeding America providing meals to Chicago families in need

The Greater Chicago Food Depository CEO Kate Maehr discusses the need for providing nutritious food to families who need it most.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is a critical time of year to help families with kids get access to the food they need to thrive as they face the summer meal gap.

In order to help, Disney is teaming up with Feeding America donate 450,000 meals to food banks in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company this ABC station.