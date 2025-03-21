Easter and Spring themed episodes can be seen through the season

Disney Jr. and Disney+ "spring" into action with 'Bluey' and 'Superkitties'

Spring has sprung and Disney Jr., Disney Channel and Disney+ are blooming with fun seasonal programming for your family.

We've got a little sampling of what's to come.

"BLUEY"

It's the night before Easter and Bluey and Bingo are worried about the Easter bunny. The episode (photo seen above) is currently streaming on Disney+. See a clip HERE.

"MICKEY MOUSE FUNHOUSE"

In the "Sitting Ducks" episode, King Ludwig's nephews, Hueth, Deweth, and Loueth learn about new Easter activities in the Land of Majestica. The episode is currently airing on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. and will stream on Disney+ April 30. See a clip HERE.

"Mickey Mouse Funhouse" Sitting Ducks Disney

"KINDERGARTEN: THE MUSICAL"

In the "Oh, What a Beautiful Flower" episode, the kids accidentally pick all the flowers on the playground to make their Earth Day crafts.It'll stream on Disney+ April4 and will air on Disney Jr and Disney Channel April 18.

"Kindergarten: The Musical" Oh, What A Beautiful Flower Disney

"PUPSTRUCTION"

In "The Egg-cellent Egg Hunt" episode, chick eggs roll away from their coop in the middle of an Easter egg hunt and the Pups must find them.It's currently airing on Disney Jr and Disney Channel and streaming on Disney+.

"Pupstruction" The Egg-cellent Egg Hunt Disney

"SUPERKITTIES"

The "Easter Buddy/Egg-cellent Adventure" shows Buddy joining the Bunny Brigade to help the SuperKitties save Easter treats from Zsa-Zsa. And Lab Rat steals all the Easter eggs from the Kittydale Easter Egg Hunt. It'll air on Disney Jr and Disney Channel March 28 and will stream on Disney+ April 16. See a clip HERE.

"SuperKitties" Easter Buddy/Egg-cellent Adventure Disney

"ROBOGOBO"

In "The Eggy Sitter's Club," Hopper keeps his promise to care for a rare egg, even when Gimme Pig steals it.This episode will stream April 1 on Disney+ and air April 11 on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel.

"RoboGobo" The Eggy Sitters Club Disney

"ME & WINNIE THE POOH"

In the "Hundred Acre Easter Egg Hunt with Pooh Bear and Friends" episode, Rabbit has painted Easter Eggs and hid them around the Hundred Acre Wood for her friends to find. It'll be available on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel March 26 and streams on Disney+ May 28. See a clip HERE.

"Me & Winnie the Pooh" Hundred Acre Easter Egg Hunt with Pooh Bear and Friends Disney

"PLAYDATE WITH WINNIE THE POOH"

In "Rabbit, the Caterpillar and Butterfly," Pooh and Bea can't find their caterpillar friend anywhere, but Rabbit tells them that it must be changing into a butterfly. The episode airs April 9 on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel and streams on Disney+ May 28.

"Playdate with Winnie the Pooh" Rabbit, the Caterpillar and Butterfly Disney

