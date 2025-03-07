Disneyland Resort announces new details to celebrate 70th anniversary

Disneyland Resort's 70th celebration kicks off in May and we're learning new details about what fans can expect, including an all-new ticket offer, additional info on "World of Color Happiness!," and a sneak peek at the merchandise.

To make the most of the celebration, Disneyland Resort will offer a limited time, multi-day theme park ticket for as low $120 per day, along with with other special deals for 3-day and 4-day tickets.

The resort also released new details about the all-new "World of Color Happiness!" show, which is inspired by Walt Disney's words from the opening day park dedication from seven decades ago: "To all who come to this happy place... welcome!"

The nighttime spectacular will explore "happy" through a kaleidoscope of emotions, hosted by Joy and the other emotions from the hit Pixar films, "Inside Out" and "Inside Out 2."

In addition to featuring classic Disney songs and other iconic favorites, Boyz II Men will lend their legendary R &B vocals in a rendition of "Rainbow Connection," and FITZ, frontman and namesake of Fitz and the Tantrums, will debut an original song just for "World of Color" titled "Makes Me Wanna Move."

The dazzling, fan favorite nighttime parade "Paint the Night" will make its grand return to light up Main Street with stunning color and more than a million brilliant LED lights.

In addition to innovative floats, vibrant costumes, and unforgettable music, Anna and Elsa will rejoin the parade on the fan-favorite float inspired by Disney Animation's "Frozen" when it makes its return for the first time since its initial run.

More details on the limited-time entertainment, colorful décor, themed food and beverages, and collectible merchandise were released on Thursday.

Click here for a look at the full guide to the Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration.

