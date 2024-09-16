Dixmoor declares water infrastructure improvement project complete after series of breaks, outages

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- An important milestone was celebrated in Dixmoor Monday.

The village is declaring their water infrastructure improvement project completed.

The over $3 million project involved installing new pipes and water mains to replace old ones that had become unsafe.

The faulty infrastructure led to a series of water main breaks and water outages over the past several years.

Local elected officials, including Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, were joined by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for a noon celebration.

"We are deeply grateful to Congresswoman Kelly, the Army Corps of Engineers and all our partners for their commitment to ensuring that Dixmoor residents have access to reliable and safe water," Preckwinkle said. "This project is a testament to what we can accomplish when federal, county and local governments work together to address critical infrastructure needs. However, there is still much work to be done. We will continue to advocate for additional federal resources to improve vital water infrastructure, not only in Dixmoor, but across all under-resourced communities in Cook County."