DNC credentials 200 social media influencers for convention; United Center preparations underway

The DNC has credentialed 200 social media influencers to create content at the 2024 Chicago convention. United Center preparations are now underway.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Democratic National Convention is taking a new approach to getting out its message next month, and it's counting on social media influencers to help with that.

It comes as ABC7 got the first peak at the convention preparations that are underway inside the United Center on Chicago's West Side.

The United Center's transformation from a sports center to the political epicenter of the Democratic National Convention is now fully underway. The main stage is now under construction and scores of scaffolding and platform materials cover the convention floor. Democrats are preparing to to welcome thousands of delegates and journalists for the convention, which starts in 18 days.

On Thursday, the DNC announced that it has credentialed 200 content creators and social media influencers to cover the convention.

"What I think is happening is just a recognition that the way people consume content and get their news is changing radically," communications consultant Meredith Shiner.

The initiative comes as Democrats are seeing a surge of enthusiasm for Kamala Harris to head the ticket. The influencers, while not traditional journalists, could serve as the new campaign surrogates to get the party's message out.

"These are people who are very, very adept at using social media, who understand who their audiences and who understands how their audience speaks and likes to sort of ingest their news and their information," Shiner said.

As Harris moves closer to naming her VP pick, with JB Pritzker reportedly under consideration, Personal PAC, an abortion access advocacy group, sent a letter to Harris advocating for Pritzker to be her running mate.

"...as your Vice President, Governor JB Pritzker would be not only an incredibly effective governing partner, but a true champion in the fight for reproductive freedom," the letter read in part.

Pritzker released a video Thursday, reiterating his endorsement for Harris for President.

"Because she has the courage, skills, character and vision to lead this country forward. And she's gonna beat Donald Trump like a drum," Pritzker said.

Pritzker, who is co-Chair of the DNC, has repeatedly declined to say if he has been asked, or if he has submitted vetting credentials, to be considered as a potential VP for Harris.

The virtual nomination process goes through Monday, with Harris likely to announce her pick Monday or Tuesday.