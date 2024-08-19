DNC Chicago 2024 causes some to work from home, gives others hope for business

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It will be tough getting around Chicago this week because of the Democratic National Convention, and some companies are encouraging their employees to work from home.

It could make for a quiet week for parts of the downtown area.

During lunchtime in the Loop Monday, there were food trucks and music in Daley Plaza, but no large crowds.

Manhar Patel enjoyed the quiet lunchtime outside. He said he's one of the few Loop employees who had to be in the office.

"Employers taking precaution because of the crowds expected," Patel said.

And it can be a little inconvenient getting around with numerous street closures, like some in the Gold Coast.

Many companies are encouraging employees who don't need to be in the office this week to work from home.

"Just out of an abundance of caution, operating with as few people in the office as possible," said Andy Goldberg, managing partner at Laner Muchin.

Many businesses, however, are hoping to see a boost from the convention this week.

But, there are no guarantees.

Michael Hassan owned a restaurant in the Loop during the convention in 1996.

"I was hoping for big crowds. And I did see big crowds in the bus going to Michael Jordan's, right past my place," Hassan said.

There are plenty of banners all around town welcoming the DNC and the 50,000 visitors in town for it.

"Fifty thousand visitors, which we handle all the time, but it's the media attention that comes with it, giving us the opportunity to get the message out that Chicago is open for business," said Michael Edwards, with the Chicago Loop Alliance.

Many restaurant owners and retailers say they're hopeful of seeing an increase in business this week, but it's too soon to tell.