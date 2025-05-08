24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Does Pope Leo XIV root for Chicago Cubs or White Sox?

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 8, 2025 11:02PM
Pope Leo XIV's brother clarifies his fandom
Pope Leo XIV's brother spoke to ABC's Alex Perez on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Now that Chicago native Cardinal Robert Prevost has been named the new pope, everyone wants to know: is he a Cubs or Sox fan?

Pope Leo XIV was born on Chicago's South Side and grew up in the south suburban area.

However, mixed reports have Chicagoans wondering who does he root for?

His brother John Prevost told ABC News' Alex Perex that Pope Leo is a White Sox fan.

However, he later clarified that their mother was from the North Side and that side of the family root for the Cubs.

"I heard he is a Cubs fan. God bless him," said Father Gregory Sakowicz of Holy Name Cathedral hours after the white smoke blew out of the Vatican's chimney.

Wrigley Field put "Hey, Chicago. He's a Cubs Fan!"

Shortly after, the Chicago White Sox claimed the pope's fandom.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW