Does Pope Leo XIV root for Chicago Cubs or White Sox?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Now that Chicago native Cardinal Robert Prevost has been named the new pope, everyone wants to know: is he a Cubs or Sox fan?

Pope Leo XIV was born on Chicago's South Side and grew up in the south suburban area.

However, mixed reports have Chicagoans wondering who does he root for?

His brother John Prevost told ABC News' Alex Perex that Pope Leo is a White Sox fan.

However, he later clarified that their mother was from the North Side and that side of the family root for the Cubs.

"I heard he is a Cubs fan. God bless him," said Father Gregory Sakowicz of Holy Name Cathedral hours after the white smoke blew out of the Vatican's chimney.

Wrigley Field put "Hey, Chicago. He's a Cubs Fan!"

Shortly after, the Chicago White Sox claimed the pope's fandom.