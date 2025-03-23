Hinsdale Humane Society advocates for pets in need of forever homes

The Hinsdale Humane Society operates the Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center, providing innovative care and adoption services for all animals.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A private nonprofit animal rescue organization in the western suburbs is advocating for animals in need of new homes.

The Hinsdale Humane Society aims to educate, advocate, and adopt out pets, acting as a voice for animals who depend on people for their care. Now, they need the community's help to give these little ones a home of their own.

Jodie Arquilla, president of the Hinsdale Humane Society, and marketing manager Daniela Olle Tovar visited ABC7 to highlight some adorable, and adoptable puppies, and talk more about the mission to find pets like them forever homes.

If you would like to adopt a pet, visit www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org.