Dog, cats are latest victims of Chicago's budget cuts, animal control department staffing shortage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Efforts to make Chicago's animal control department a no-kill zone were dealt quite a set-back the past few weeks because of the city's deepening financial crisis.

Shelter space is full, hours have been cut back in the department and animal control staffing is so slim that Chicago police may have no choice but to step in, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.

"It's a very dire situation that we're seeing unfold at Animal Care and Control right now with the reduction of open hours, the reduction in intake, the reduction of street level service provided by this Chicago taxpayer funded department," said 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez.

Lopez said the City Council budget committee received a letter three weeks ago from the acting director of Animal Care and Control, stating that public animal intake was being cut from seven hours per day to four. This is despite an annual increase of 1,800 strays and surrenders at department headquarters.

According to a Chicago Animal Care and Control Facebook post, 564 animals arrived so far this month. One shelter source told the I-Team they do not have enough space for even the dogs that have been brought in or picked up, and that many dogs have been euthanized.

"When you have situations where animals are quite literally being put to death and euthanized the moment they're brought in as owner surrenders, that is very troubling to not only myself and many members of city council, but to the hundreds of delegate partners that we have that work with Animal Care and Control, that are breed specific, and try to find new homes for animals that need it," Ald. Lopez said.

With no animal control officers budgeted to work after 7 p.m., picking up strays would fall on Chicago police and perhaps even housing the animals in CPD districts. That came as a surprise to police Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling during a city hearing Friday.

"Our officers are simply not trained or equipped to deal with this, if it's an animal control situation where we have a vicious animal," Snelling said. "What does that officer supposed to do without proper equipment, proper training? Where's that officer supposed to now take this animal?"

Snelling said the Chicago Animal Care and Control agency is qualified and intended to handle animal care and control duties. The problem is funding, staffing and space, all of which are city hall problems that will eventually have to be addressed by Mayor Brandon Johnson.