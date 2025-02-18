Dog missing from South Loop day care since Sunday as temperatures drop dangerously low

Laura Simpler has been searching for her missing dog, Minnie, who disappeared from PUPS Pet Club in South Loop, Chicago on Saturday.

Laura Simpler has been searching for her missing dog, Minnie, who disappeared from PUPS Pet Club in South Loop, Chicago on Saturday.

Laura Simpler has been searching for her missing dog, Minnie, who disappeared from PUPS Pet Club in South Loop, Chicago on Saturday.

Laura Simpler has been searching for her missing dog, Minnie, who disappeared from PUPS Pet Club in South Loop, Chicago on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time is of the essence to find Minnie amid frigid temperatures after the dog escaped from a pet care center in the South Loop while her owner was on vacation.

Minnie has been missing since Sunday.

Her owner told ABC7 that the 7-year-old mixed breed dog was dropped off at the PUPS Pet Club in River North.

The canine was then taken to the club's boarding site in the South Loop near Michigan and 13th Street.

That is where she apparently got out of her crate, opened a door, and escaped into the lobby of an adjacent building before heading outside.

SEE ALSO | Dog found by drone after going missing in Crystal Lake nearly 1 week ago: VIDEO

ABC7 caught up with her owner, Laura Simpler, at nearby Roosevelt Park, where she and her family were searching for Minnie.

"She's very smart, which is probably how she got out. So, we're really just hoping that she's been able to find herself some shelter and some warmth, food, and of course, best case scenario, she's in someone's living room right now," Simpler said.

In a statement to ABC7, a spokesperson for PUPS Pet Club said, in part, "While we take the safety and wellbeing of every dog in our care as our highest priority, we regret that this happened, and we are fully committed to bringing Minnie home."

If you think you have seen Minnie, you are urged to call 311 or the PUPS Pet Club.