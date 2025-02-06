DOJ sues Chicago, Illinois and Cook County over sanctuary city policies

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson confirmed he will travel to Washington, D.C. at the beginning of March to testify on sanctuary cities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Department of Justice is suing Chicago, the state of Illinois and Cook County over sanctuary city policies.

The lawsuit alleges, "The conduct of officials in Chicago and Illinois minimally enforcing-and oftentimes affirmatively thwarting-federal immigration laws over a period of years has resulted in countless criminals being released into Chicago who should have been held for immigration removal from the United States.

The lawsuit comes as Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to testify next month before the House Oversight Committee.

As the federal government stepped up their immigration sweeps and raids at the end of December, Mayor Johnson has reaffirmed Chicago's welcoming city status.

"Regardless of who is in the White House, Chicago is a city that opens its arms to people from around the globe," he said on January 28. "We will continue to protect civil and human rights, and we welcome all individuals and families who want to work, live and thrive here in our beloved city. The Welcoming City Ordinance is a law, and it is the law of the land here in Chicago. We will uphold it, along with the complementary Illinois Trust Act to ensure that our immigrant communities are safe."