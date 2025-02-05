Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will testify for House committee on sanctuary cities on March 5

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is one of four mayors who have confirmed they will travel to Washington, D.C. at the beginning of March to testify on sanctuary cities.

A statement from the House Oversight Committee said the mayors of Chicago, Boston, Denver and New York have confirmed they will be at a public hearing on their cities' sanctuary policies and Welcoming City policies as the Trump Administration continues to push for mass deportations and immigration crackdowns.

Johnson confirmed his appearance on March 5 in a statement, saying in part, "We thank Committee members for the upcoming conversation on this important issue, and for the opportunity for Mayor Johnson to represent Chicago alongside Mayors from Boston, Denver, and New York."

In the statement announcing the hearing, Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said in part, "Sanctuary mayors owe the American people an explanation for city policies that jeopardize public safety and violate federal immigration law by releasing dangerous criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets."

READ MORE: Mayor reaffirms Chicago's welcoming city status amid ICE raids; at least 100 arrested in area

As the federal government stepped up their immigration sweeps and raids at the end of December, Mayor Johnson has reaffirmed Chicago's welcoming city status.

"Regardless of who is in the White House, Chicago is a city that opens its arms to people from around the globe," he said on January 28. "We will continue to protect civil and human rights, and we welcome all individuals and families who want to work, live and thrive here in our beloved city. The Welcoming City Ordinance is a law, and it is the law of the land here in Chicago. We will uphold it, along with the complementary Illinois Trust Act to ensure that our immigrant communities are safe."