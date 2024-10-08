Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard booed out of board meeting after making late appearance

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard tried to hold her own meeting at Village Hall on Monday night.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard tried to hold her own meeting at Village Hall on Monday night.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard tried to hold her own meeting at Village Hall on Monday night.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard tried to hold her own meeting at Village Hall on Monday night.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard made a late appearance at the Dolton Village Board meeting on Monday night.

That meeting was held at the park district building since Village Hall cannot legally accommodate the crowds at a typical meeting.

But Henyard tried to hold a separate board meeting at Village Hall anyway.

She had to abruptly cancel it after not enough trustees were there.

Henyard then drove a few minutes down the road to where trustees were going through the agenda, but was booed out of the room.

Trustees continued business, calling out Henyard in the process.

The meeting was called to an end soon after.