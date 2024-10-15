Donald Trump to speak at Economic Club of Chicago Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Presidential candidate Donald Trump is expected to be in Chicago on Tuesday.

The former president was invited to be a guest speaker in a conversation moderated by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait.

The event is hosted by The Economic Club of Chicago and Bloomberg News.

VP Kamala Harris was also invited to attend the event. Trump was the only one to confirm his attendance.

The one-hour program will begin at 11 a.m. The Club will livestream the conversation on YouTube.

On Monday, vice presidential candidate JD Vance was also in the Chicago area for a private fundraising event.

