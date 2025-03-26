Voting rights groups urge following IL law, despite Trump order requiring proof of citizenship

Order requires voters to show proof of US citizenship before registering to vote in federal elections

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Voter suppression is what voting rights groups say will be the consequence of a new executive order from President Donald Trump. Groups also say the order is unconstitutional.

Registering to vote in Illinois requires residents to prove who they are and where the live. Several different forms of identification are acceptable. The U.S. Constitution gives the states the authority to run elections.

"States have a wide variety of different laws in terms of the way that they do that, and it's always been really up to the states, not to the White House, how votes are cast and counted," said Ed Yohnka, with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.

But, when it comes to federal elections, the White House wants control. Trump signed an executive order requiring voters to show proof that they are U.S. citizens before they can register.

"It is an idea that's sort of built on a lie, that somehow we have this widespread process of people who are non-citizens voting," Yohnka said.

The ACLU and the League of Women Voters say requiring voters to produce a passport or birth certificate to prove citizenship will result in voter suppression for millions of people, including women who have changed their names due to marriage or divorce.

"There are some 69 million of us in that boat. And that, right off the bat, that's taking a huge subset of the population and making it very difficult for them to do that," said Kathy Cortez, with the League of Women Voters of Illinois.

Another major part of Trump's order is to count only mail or absentee ballots received by Election Day. In Illinois, ballots are counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. The Chicago Board of Elections said tens of thousands of ballots are counted after Election Day, including most military and overseas ballots.

"I don't think anyone's arguing that there might be some things we can do to shore up election security, sure, but not at the expense of people voting. That's not appropriate," Cortez said.

Even though the president says he will cut off funding to states that don't follow his order, voting rights groups urge local jurisdictions and voters to follow Illinois law, since Congress has given the states the authority to run their own elections.

"Congress has already set standards for federal elections, for federal registration," Yohnka said.

There are municipal elections throughout the suburbs on Tuesday.

The ACLU and the League of Women Voters want to remind voters: President Trump's executive order will not have any impact on voting.