Incoming border czar Tom Homan promises mass deportation: 'Going to start right here in Chicago'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Incoming border czar Tom Homan showed up in Portage Park on Monday, swinging hard at both the city's mayor and the Illinois governor, who have promised to fight his plans for mass deportation.

It was a raucous welcome from a loyal Republican crowd in one of Chicago's most conservative wards.

The man charged with executing President-elect Donald Trump's promise to crack down on illegal immigration repeated his plan for mass deportations in no uncertain terms.

"All that starts January 21, and we're going to start right here in Chicago, Illinois," Homan said.

"I love it. I love it. Bring it. People need to know that this is a country with laws, and we're going to have order," said Chicago GOP Chairman Chuck Hernandez.

More than 50,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since August 2022, stretching the city's financial resources and the patience of many of its residents.

"We don't have the money to be supporting so many people coming in in such a great number," said Chicago Republican Lupe Castillo.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has repeatedly vowed to protect the city's sanctuary status and the migrants that it has welcomed.

Homan came with a message for the mayor.

"If the Chicago mayor doesn't want to help, step aside. But if he impedes us, harbors or conceals illegal aliens, I will prosecute him," Homan said.

Homan's tough talk on illegal immigration was more than welcome in the room.

And while Homan said there are no plans for family separation, Trump's immigration surrogate offered a blunt take on the president-elect's talk to end birthright citizenship.

"If you come in the country and have a child, that's on you. You can either take the child with you, but that's on you," Homan said.

A spokesperson for Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement, saying, "It's no secret that Illinois will face countless, baseless attacks over the next four years from the Trump Administration. Rather than responding to every ridiculous boast from Trump lackeys, Governor Pritzker is focused on what he was focused on during the first Trump term: leading our state with competence instead of chaos."

ABC7 reached out to Johnson's office on Homan's take, but did not immediately hear back.