Trump looking to sell prominent federal buildings in NorCal: 'He's coming after California'

The White House is looking to sell the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on 7th Street in San Francisco and the building at 50 United Nations Plaza.

The White House is looking to sell the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on 7th Street in San Francisco and the building at 50 United Nations Plaza.

The White House is looking to sell the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on 7th Street in San Francisco and the building at 50 United Nations Plaza.

The White House is looking to sell the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on 7th Street in San Francisco and the building at 50 United Nations Plaza.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two prominent San Francisco buildings may be on President Donald Trump's chopping block.

The White House is looking to sell the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on 7th Street and the century-old building at 50 United Nations Plaza.

The Trump administration says it will save money by avoiding maintenance on the buildings, selling the properties, then leasing office space for federal workers.

Former Congresswoman Jackie Speier says it's just about vengeance.

"It's another example of how he is coming after Democrats. He's coming after California, and it's all about payback," Speier said, noting that the sales wouldn't make sense.

"The lease will keep going up and you will end up paying the property taxes of the lessor, whereas you don't pay federal taxes when you are a federal government," she said.

Also targeted is a federal building in San Bruno that stores national immigration archives.

The building is named after Congressman Leo Ryan who was killed during the Jonestown massacre in 1978.