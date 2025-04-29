24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
President Trump signs executive order targeting Chicago, other sanctuary cities

The White House says the order creates a national list of sanctuary cities.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 29, 2025 12:50AM
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order targeting Chicago and other sanctuary cities Monday.

The White House says the order creates a national list of sanctuary cities.

It also requires the attorney general and Department of Homeland Security to seek court orders to make cities comply with certain immigration laws.

The Trump administration is already facing legal challenges to its efforts to target sanctuary cities.

A federal judge in California barred the Trump administration from denying or conditioning the use of federal funds to "sanctuary" jurisdictions on Thursday, saying that portions of Trump's executive orders were unconstitutional.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

