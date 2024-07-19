Donald Trump's speech about assassination attempt hits home for Illinois delegates at RNC

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- Illinois Republicans are still basking in the afterglow of the Republican National Convention, which wrapped up Thursday night.

Former President Donald Trump gave a 92-minute speech that had some emotional moments for delegates as he recounted being shot in an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally last weekend.

The campaign is now shifting gears from the convention, which, in part, focused on bringing the Republican Party together to the task at hand: taking on the Democrats. But in the presidential race, it the question is, who will be the opponent on the ticket?

Red, white and blue balloons floated down on the delegates Thursday night as they floated on cloud nine with the RNC coming to an exhilarating end.

"The whole focus on this speech was to say why he's going to give us four years better than the last four years that we had 48, and I think he definitely delivered that message here today," said former Cook County GOP Chair Aaron Del Mar.

Trump recounted the shooting incident that nearly took his life.

"In a way, if I had not turned my head, I would not be here with you tonight," Trump said.

The emotions of the moment hit home for Illinois delegates.

"It was very personal, and it was emotional," said Republican National Committeewoman Rhonda Belford.

Many were watching the prime-time address to see if Trump would live up to all the talk of his speech portraying a softer, humbler candidate after surviving the assassination attempt.

"And he started out that way talking about his experience with the assassination attempt, talking about how he felt about that, but it quickly devolved into the same old Trump," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.

But delegates felt inspired and hopeful.

"What we have seen so far is our country goes down for the last four years, he has brought the vision of bringing this country back," said Assistant Minority Leader and state Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park.

Even though there remain some divisions over policies or platform issues, Republicans came away from the convention talking about how unified they now are. Some Democrats not buying all that talk.

"How can you believe something, and you see something else?" said U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, D-Chicago.

But for Republicans, at least they know who their presidential candidate is.

"They see that this is an opportunity to win. They're facing a candidate in a party that is in complete disarray so the fact that they're unified gives them a lot of strength going forward," Washington said.