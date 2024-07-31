Former President Donald Trump set to speak at NABJ convention in Chicago

Former President Trump will be in Chicago Wednesday for the NABJ Convention at the Hilton on Michigan Avenue.

Former President Trump will be in Chicago Wednesday for the NABJ Convention at the Hilton on Michigan Avenue.

Former President Trump will be in Chicago Wednesday for the NABJ Convention at the Hilton on Michigan Avenue.

Former President Trump will be in Chicago Wednesday for the NABJ Convention at the Hilton on Michigan Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former President Trump will be in Chicago Wednesday for the National Association of Black Journalists' Convention and Career Fair.

Governor JB Pritzker commenting on that visit Tuesday night, saying, "Every time Donald Trump visits the Midwest he tells us how much he hates it. His visit to Chicago tomorrow...will no doubt be another attempt to distract from his flailing campaign."

Mayor Brandon Johnson also weighed in.

"President Trump is in the vein of those who are strong proponents of segregation. Look, the Black press has played an integral role in the transformation of our city here in Chicago, as well as our country and our world," Mayor Johnson said.

Trump is scheduled to take part in a panel at the NABJ convention at noon.

And just one day after he announced he was coming, the convention's co-chair said she's stepping down.

RELATED: Black journalists convention co-chair steps down 1 day after announcement that Trump will speak

She wrote on social media that while her decision was influenced by a variety of factors, she was not involved or consulted on the decision to give Trump a platform at the conference.

ABC News' Rachel Scott will be one of the moderators for the panel.

There will be at least one group protesting outside the Hilton Chicago where the NABJ convention is taking place.

Meanwhile, Trump's visit is not open to the public.