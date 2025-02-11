New book seeks to explain why some Chicagoans afraid to go to South, West sides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is a big city with so much to offer. But many people who have lived in the area for years still avoid going to certain parts of the city.

A new book seeks to explain why some Chicagoans say they are afraid to go to the South and West sides.

"Don't Go: Stories of Segregation and How to Disrupt It" is a collaboration between Tonika Lewis Johnson and Maria Krysan.

They joined ABC7 Chicago Monday night to talk more about it.

They talked about why they wrote the book and what they learned while working on it. They also talked about stories they heard from people about being told not to go to certain neighborhoods.

And they discussed the change they hope to see in the future.