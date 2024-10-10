WATCH LIVE

Pro-Palestinian protesters block off Barclays Loop building entrance over Israel investments

Chicago police on scene making arrests

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Thursday, October 10, 2024 5:09PM
Pro-Palestinian protesters block off Barclays Loop building entrance
There was a downtown Chicago protest today. Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked off Barclays investment bank's Loop site over its Israel investments.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked off an entrance to a building in the Loop Thursday.

They are protesting Barclay's investments in Israel. The investment bank has an office inside the building at 190 S. LaSalle Street.

Chicago police were on the scene making arrests Thursday morning, but did not immediately provide any additional information about the incident.

In a news release Thursday, the U.S. Palestinian Community Network-Chicago took credit for the protest.

Chicago has seen numerous demonstrations protesting the Israel-Hamas war, since it began over a year ago.

