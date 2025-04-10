Man charged for in Loop stabbing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect has been charged for allegedly stabbing a man in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The stabbing happened on March 18 near West Van Buren Street and South Dearborn Street in the Loop around 6:15 p.m.

A 27-year-old man was arguing with someone when that person took out a sharp object and stabbed him in the chest and arm, police said.

The stabbing suspect was later identified as Ralwin Galito Perez, 30. Galito Perez ran away after the stabbing.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Nearly a month after the stabbing, Galito Perez was arrested in West Chatham in the 100-block of W. 87th Street, Chicago police said. U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest.

He faces one felony charge for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

