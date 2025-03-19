Man critically injured in stabbing in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured in a downtown stabbing on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the stabbing near West Van Buren Street and South Dearborn Street in the Loop around 6:15 p.m.

A 27-year-old man was arguing with someone when that person took out a sharp object and stabbed him in the chest and arm, police said.

The offender then fled on foot. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the stabbing.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood