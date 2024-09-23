Dozens gather downtown for protest over Lebanon as Israeli ups airstrikes on Hezbollah

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens gathered in downtown Chicago for a protest over growing violence in Lebanon after Israeli strikes killed hundreds of people and injured over 1,000 more.

The Monday airstrikes marked the deadliest day since the war between Hezbollah and Israel began in 2006.

The Israeli military has warned civilians in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate ahead of its widening air campaign. Israel's military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said the army will do "whatever is necessary" to push Hezbollah from Lebanon's border with Israel. Hagari said Hezbollah has launched some 9,000 rockets and drones into Israel since October 2023, including 250 on Monday alone.

Over the weekend, Hezbollah fired about 150 rockets into Israel; many were intercepted by the country's Iron Dome defense system.

The Chicago protest, called "Hands off Lebanon," was organized by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine.

While the numbers at the protest were low, organizers hope their message rings louder.

"The message, today, stop the genocide in Palestine. Stop the war. Stop arming Israel. Stop funding Israel. The Palestinian people deserve liberation and dignity. The Lebanese people deserve safety. And, the United States government can deliver both of those things by immediately ending aid to Israel," said Muhammed Sankari, U.S. Palestinian Community Network.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the people of Lebanon Israel's war is not with them, but with Hezbollah. The Israeli military said warplanes struck 1,600 Hezbollah targets Monday, destroying cruise missiles, long- and short-range rockets and attack drones.

Israel estimates Hezbollah has some 150,000 rockets and missiles, including guided missiles and long-range projectiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel.

Hezbollah said it fired dozens of rockets toward Israel, including at military bases. It also targeted for a second day the facilities of the Rafael defense firm, headquartered in Haifa.

Demonstrators then marched through downtown to Federal Plaza.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.