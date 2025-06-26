Driver killed after semi-truck rollover crash on Kennedy Expressway, Illinois State Police say

Illinois State Police said a semi-truck driver was killed in a rollover crash on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday night.

Illinois State Police said a semi-truck driver was killed in a rollover crash on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday night.

Illinois State Police said a semi-truck driver was killed in a rollover crash on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday night.

Illinois State Police said a semi-truck driver was killed in a rollover crash on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A semi-truck driver was killed in a rollover crash on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday night, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway near Belmont Avenue.

Police said the semi-truck carrying meat overturned. The driver was transported to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead, police said.

Lanes in both directions are blocked as crews investigate the crash, with major delays reported.

The crash has blocked several lanes of traffic. Further details were not immediately available.

