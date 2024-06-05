WATCH LIVE

Driver runs red light, strikes minivan, crashes into building in North Austin, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 5, 2024 9:18PM
A man was taken into CPD custody after running a red light in North Austin on Wednesday, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver rammed a minivan into a building on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

The crash happened in the Wednesday around 4:40 p.m. in the 5200-block of Division Street,

A man, 27, was speeding in a GMC Acadia and ran a red light, and crashed into a Honda minivan.

Both vehicles ended up crashing into a building.

The 27-year-old had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the GMC Acadia was taken into police custody with citations for disobeying a red light and Failure to Reduce Speed. Charges are pending.

