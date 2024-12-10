Driver gets probation for Wheaton hit-and-run crash that killed woman months before her wedding

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 10, 2024 4:24AM
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Batavia woman cited in a deadly hit-and-run will serve six months of probation, along with completing community service and fines.

The citation stems from a crash last year, when prosecutors say Tarra Fiedler did not stop after she hit and killed 31-year-old Paige Donahue, who was crossing the street in Wheaton.

Despite calls for harsher punishment, Fiedler was cited with failure to reduce speed.

Donahue's family is calling on the state's attorney to reconsider filing charges.

"My daughter was worth way more than a citation," Traci Palucci, Donahue's mother, said earlier this year.

