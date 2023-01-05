WATCH LIVE

Wheaton police looking for video to determine how woman, 31, died after finding her in street

Thursday, January 5, 2023 3:16AM
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Wheaton police are asking the public for help finding surveillance video that could help them determine how a 31-year-old woman died.

On Monday around 8:15 p.m. a driver found Paige Donahue lying in the street in the 900-block of West Roosevelt Road. Police said she had suffered "severe traumatic injuries" and was taken to Central DuPage Hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police are actively investigating whether she may have been killed by in hit-and-run crash, and are asking people who live in the area to check their doorbell and security camera video from that night to see if they captured what happened. They are looking for any suspicious activity or vehicles between 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on January 2.

Anyone with information should call 630-260-2059.

