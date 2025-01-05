Man arrested after telling California officer he was 'the DUI tonight' instead of the DD: VIDEO

MURRIETA, Calif. -- A man in Southern California was arrested on New Year's Day for driving under the influence after he apparently mixed up the terms "DD" and "DUI."

Body camera video posted on the Murrieta Police Department's Instagram shows an officer speaking with a driver during a traffic stop. Police said the officer saw the driver swerving across the roadway.

When asked where he was coming from, the driver declared he was "tonight's DUI."

"I was just dropping off my friend because I'm the DUI tonight," he said.

"You're the DUI tonight?" the officer asked.

"Yes sir," the driver responded.

"Do you mean to say, 'the DD?'" the officer said.

DD stands for designated driver, which is someone who doesn't drink and makes sure everyone gets home safely.

Police said after admitting to consuming alcohol, the driver underwent several standardized field sobriety tests.

The driver struggled to maintain balance and nearly fell multiple times, police said. He was ultimately arrested for DUI and taken to jail.

"The Murrieta Police Department currently employs two officers who specialize in DUI investigations and receive additional training in the detection and investigation of impaired drivers," said police in a statement on Instagram. "Additionally, MPD's traffic bureau routinely conducts saturation patrols and driver's license checkpoints in order to further deter drunk driving."

Police also issued a reminder, saying if you plan on drinking, do so responsibly.