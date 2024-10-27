Final DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for resurfacing this week

Before the resurfacing project wraps up, DuSable Lake Shore Drive will have closures Monday and Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are more DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for this week for the city's ongoing resurfacing road work.

Monday, Oct. 27 and Tuesday, Oct. 28.



Beginning at 9 a.m. each night, southbound DLSD will be reduced to two lanes between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr.

Additionally, both northbound and southbound DLSD will be reduced to three lanes between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave.

All ramps will remain open. All lanes will open by 4 p.m.

This work is expected to complete the resurfacing project, weather permitting.

The Chicago Department of Transportation said additional updates will be available at chicago.gov/CDOT.