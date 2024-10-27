Final DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for resurfacing this week
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, October 27, 2024 11:12AM
DSLD resurfacing project to wrap up this weekBefore the resurfacing project wraps up, DuSable Lake Shore Drive will have closures Monday and Tuesday.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are more DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for this week for the city's ongoing resurfacing road work.
Monday, Oct. 27 and Tuesday, Oct. 28.
- Beginning at 9 a.m. each night, southbound DLSD will be reduced to two lanes between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr.
- Additionally, both northbound and southbound DLSD will be reduced to three lanes between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave.
- All ramps will remain open. All lanes will open by 4 p.m.
This work is expected to complete the resurfacing project, weather permitting.
The Chicago Department of Transportation said additional updates will be available at chicago.gov/CDOT.
