Final DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for resurfacing this week

Sunday, October 27, 2024 11:12AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are more DuSable Lake Shore Drive lane closures planned for this week for the city's ongoing resurfacing road work.

Monday, Oct. 27 and Tuesday, Oct. 28.

  • Beginning at 9 a.m. each night, southbound DLSD will be reduced to two lanes between Irving Park Rd. and LaSalle Dr.

  • Additionally, both northbound and southbound DLSD will be reduced to three lanes between Hollywood Ave. and Lawrence Ave.

  • All ramps will remain open. All lanes will open by 4 p.m.

This work is expected to complete the resurfacing project, weather permitting.

The Chicago Department of Transportation said additional updates will be available at chicago.gov/CDOT.

