Early voting expands in Illinois for April 1 municipal election

Early voting expands today for the April 1 municipal election in Illinois.

Early voting expands today for the April 1 municipal election in Illinois.

Early voting expands today for the April 1 municipal election in Illinois.

Early voting expands today for the April 1 municipal election in Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting expands today for the April 1 municipal election in Illinois.

Voters in Cook, DuPage, McHenry and Will counties can begin casting their ballots for the first time.

-Cook County locations

-DuPage County locations

-McHenry County locations

-Will County locations

-Kane County locations

-Lake County locations