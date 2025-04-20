Our Chicago: Earth Day and climate change

Miranda Kerr, head of Learning Innovation at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, joined ABC7 to talk about the Sustainability Center there.

Miranda Kerr, head of Learning Innovation at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, joined ABC7 to talk about the Sustainability Center there.

Miranda Kerr, head of Learning Innovation at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, joined ABC7 to talk about the Sustainability Center there.

Miranda Kerr, head of Learning Innovation at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, joined ABC7 to talk about the Sustainability Center there.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is Earth Day.

The first observance was April 22, 1970.

It was meant to raise awareness of our planet's environmental problems.

Fifty-five years later, when we talk about the environment and nature, we're also talking about climate change.

It's an issue our children will be living with for decades to come.

So, how can adults explain it, and how do we empower them to do something to address climate change?

Miranda Kerr, head of Learning Innovation at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, joined ABC7 to talk about the Sustainability Center there.

Kerr provided advice for talking about climate change with kids.

Kerr spoke about how to help instill a sense of hope in children, that they can do something to help protect the planet. She also talked about how to reassure children who might be afraid of how climate change could impact their lives.

Kerr additionally talked about what kind of emergencies people should be prepared for in Illinois and some of the things that families can do at home to have a positive impact on the environment.

And The Honeycomb Project was the brainchild of two moms more than a decade ago.

And the Honeycomb Project was the brainchild of two moms more than a decade ago.

The organization creates volunteer opportunities for children and their families.

They tackle issues such as housing insecurity, community health and environmental protection.

It is hoped that by taking part, children will be empowered to become agents of change in their communities.

The Honeycomb Project Executive Director Kristina Lowenstein, who also co-founded the organization, joined ABC7 to talk about it.