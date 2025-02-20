Watch all 4 parts below, featuring contributions from Keke Palmer, ABC7's Chery Burton, Hosea Sanders, Val Warner, Terrell Brown

ABC7 Chicago celebrates Black History Month with 'Our Chicago: Black Hair Is...' special

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This Black History Month, ABC7 is exploring the relevance and cultural impact of Black hair to the community, from its historical significance and present-day anti-discrimination laws, to big business and barbershop culture.

"Our Chicago: Black Hair Is..." showcases Chicagoans and their personal hair experiences.

The special explores the historical significance of Black hair. It touches on how enslaved people used corn rows to communicate in the Underground Railroad, the recent Crown Act protecting Black hair from discrimination, and all the way to the present-day pride in embracing all textured hairstyles.

"Our Chicago: Black Hair Is..." features contributions from ABC7's Chery Burton, Hosea Sanders, Val Warner and Terrell Brown, along with singer and actress Keke Palmer.

The half-hour special airs live Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m. on ABC7, or you can watch it now in the four video segments below, or wherever you stream.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4