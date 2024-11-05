Chicago police officer shot in East Chatham, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot on the city's South Side on Monday night, CPD said.

Police said the shooting happened in the East Chatham neighborhood near East 80th Street and South Ingleside Avenue.

Neighbors who did not want to appear on camera told ABC7 they heard gunshots before seeing officers swarming the scene.

The officer was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition. A massive police presence could be seen outside the hospital.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear, but several streets surrounding the scene have been blocked off while police continue to investigate.

Mobile Command Post arrived on the scene later Monday night.

Officials did not immediately say whether anyone else was injured or if any suspects are in custody.

Police are planning to hold a press conference on Monday evening.

Further information was not immediately available.

