2 in custody after shooting kills 2, including Chicago police officer in East Chatham

Suspect may have cut off ankle monitor, CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling says

Chicago police said an officer was killed in a shooting in East Chatham and two people are in custody.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young Chicago police officer was killed in the line of duty Monday night in the East Chatham neighborhood and two people are in custody,

Police said the 26-year-old officer has been on the job just shy of three years and died after a gunman shot him multiple times.

There was a somber procession for that 6th District officer early Tuesday morning. Lines of police vehicles escorting his body to the medical examiner's office.

The shooting happened in the East Chatham neighborhood near East 80th Street and South Ingleside Avenue around 8 p.m.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said officers stopped vehicle with three people inside and approached. That's when someone inside fired shots, striking the 26-year-old officer multiple times. Another person inside the vehicle was also fatally shot.

Snelling said at one point, an officer discharged his weapon at the scene. Detectives are still analyzing the firearms belonging to the officers involved in Monday night's incident, he added.

The suspected shooter tried to flee the scene on foot, but was later taken into custody, Snelling said. A third person, who was inside a rear seat of vehicle, was taken into custody on the scene.

"At this time, we know that there was one officer that discharged his weapon at the scene. Those officer's weapons are still being look at right now," Superintendent Larry Snelling said. "There is evidence to recover. And that is all the information that we have on it right now."

Authorities said the suspected shooter tried to get away. Driving away from the scene and hitting one of the other officers in the process. The suspect then ran away but was caught a few blocks away.

Superintendent Snelling said one of the suspect was under electronic monitoring, but may have cut off his ankle monitor. That news led the Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara to call for more accountability in crime fighting efforts.

"Does my face look surprised? Catanzara said. "Sadly, it is not. In this county, in this city, it's just the status quo. Again, they are allowed to do whatever they want to do and you continue to make excuses

A third person inside the vehicle was taken into custody. The other officer who was injured is expected to be OK.

Police said an officer at the scene did fire their weapon. The scene is still being analyzed.

Officers recovered two guns from the scene.

One of the guns was in the possession of the person who suffered fatal gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. The other gun is a semi-automatic weapon with an extended magazine.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability or COPA is investigating

Snelling said CPD is not yet releasing the officer's name in order to let his family grieve.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also spoke at Monday night's press conference, and he and Snelling asked Chicago residents to keep the officer's family in their thoughts.

