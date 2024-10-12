WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot to death inside vehicle in East Garfield Park: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 12, 2024 4:42PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death inside a vehicle on Chicago's West Side on Friday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 400-block of North Springfield Avenue just before 10 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A 38-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Springfield Avenue when shots were fired, police said.

The victim, shot in his face and chest, was driven to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW