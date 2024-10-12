Man shot to death inside vehicle in East Garfield Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death inside a vehicle on Chicago's West Side on Friday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 400-block of North Springfield Avenue just before 10 p.m.

A 38-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Springfield Avenue when shots were fired, police said.

The victim, shot in his face and chest, was driven to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

