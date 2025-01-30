Video shows man stab woman walking down street in Los Angeles, police searching for suspect

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Police Department released shocking video of a stabbing in East Hollywood in the hopes that somebody will recognize the suspect.

The incident happened Jan. 18 around noon in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont Street, according to the department.

In the released footage, a woman is seen walking with two other people when a man approaches her from behind and stabs her twice.

That suspect, described as a 30-year-old man, took off running. Detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying him.

Meanwhile, the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.