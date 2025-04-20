Easter 2025: Egg giveaway held at South Side church; hundreds gather for sunrise service downtown

Hundreds of people gathered for Sunrise Worship Service at Daley Plaza in the Chicago Loop on 2025 Easter Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Easter events are happening across Chicago on Sunday.

Hundreds of people gathered at Daley Plaza at the crack of dawn to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ together.

The Sunrise Worship Service, in its 18th year, began around 6 a.m.

At the center of the service is a 19-foot wooden cross, which has been up since Thursday.

It was all organized by the Thomas More Society, a nonprofit law firm which has fought religious liberty and free speech cases.

Each year, different groups have sponsored what they call Cross on the Plaza in the days leading up to Easter each year.

And over on the South Side, New Life Covenant Southeast Church is holding an egg giveaway.

Volunteers are giving away 40,000 eggs on Sunday.