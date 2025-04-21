Man charged for allegedly kidnapping, battering baby girl and mother in Edgewater, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old is accused of battering an 18-year-old mother and kidnapping her baby girl, Chicago police said.

On Friday, the mother was on the sidewalk with her baby just before 12:25 p.m. in the 1100-block of West Granville Avenue in Edgewater, CPD said.

Police said the suspect took the baby girl from the woman and ran off, police said.

He was later identified as Nickolas Watts, 19 of Chicago.

Watts was taken into custody about 20 minutes after the incident.

The 19-year-old is now facing five felony charges for aggravated kidnapping of the baby, aggravated battery against a child, domestic battery and child abduction. He is also facing a misdemeanor for violating an order of protection.

He is due in court on Monday.

The condition of the mother and child were not released by police.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.

