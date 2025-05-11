1 of 2 men killed in Edgewater shooting ID'd; another injured: officials

An Edgewater, Chicago shooting left Derrell A. Givens and another man dead in the 6300-block of North Broadway early Saturday, officials said.

An Edgewater, Chicago shooting left Derrell A. Givens and another man dead in the 6300-block of North Broadway early Saturday, officials said.

An Edgewater, Chicago shooting left Derrell A. Givens and another man dead in the 6300-block of North Broadway early Saturday, officials said.

An Edgewater, Chicago shooting left Derrell A. Givens and another man dead in the 6300-block of North Broadway early Saturday, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of two men killed in a North Side shooting early Saturday morning has been identified, officials said on Sunday.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call about a shooting in the Edgewater neighborhood's 6300-block of North Broadway around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

Responding officers found three men who had been shot.

A 28-year-old man, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Derrell A. Givens.

A 31-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he was also pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Another man, 36, was shot in the back and transported to Evanston Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood